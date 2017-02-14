Basketball: Anthony focused in upset win

NEW YORK • The New York Knicks' latest tough week ended on a high note in the National Basketball Association (NBA), as Carmelo Anthony and company shocked the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 at Madison Square Garden.

Sunday's victory over the second-best team in the NBA was a welcome change of fortune for the Knicks (23-33), who are languishing well out of play-off contention in the Eastern Conference amid tensions between Anthony and club president Phil Jackson.

A feud between owner James Dolan and popular ex-Knick Charles Oakley also boiled over in ugly fashion last Wednesday.

Anthony was the subject of bizarre tweets earlier in the week from Jackson, as trade rumours continue to swirl around the veteran forward. However, the 32-year-old said he is ignoring the noise.

"I'm out here playing basketball, trying to enjoy the game of basketball," he said. "Whatever happens outside the basketball court does not concern me."

Instead, the forward said he and his team-mates were focused on delivering the kind of consistency they have had trouble sustaining through four quarters this season.

Anthony scored 25 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Derrick Rose added 18 and Kristaps Porzingis contributed 16 with seven rebounds and four blocks to help the Knicks end a four-game skid.

Kawhi Leonard paced the Spurs with 36 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 15.

But veteran point guard Tony Parker missed all three of his field-goal attempts and finished with zero points and four assists in 31 minutes on the floor.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS