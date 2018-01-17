Badminton: World's top shuttlers do not give their best at Masters events, says Lin Dan

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - Lin Dan, the latest big name to exit the Malaysia Masters, said the performance of the world s top players depends on the level of the tournaments.

The world's top players give more commitment to the World Championships, the Thomas Cup, the Asian Games and the All-England Championship, which are of higher standard than the Masters, said the Chinese star who had a ready answer when asked about his loss on Wednesday (Jan 17).

Ihsan Maulana Mustofa of Indonesia beat the five-time world champion 21-16, 18-21, 21-17 at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil.

Lin Dan, the fifth seed, joined compatriot and third seed Chen Long, Malaysia star Lee Chong Wei and South Korean Son Wan Ho, the fourth seed, in exiting in the first round of the fourth-tier tournament.

Second seed Lee was sent packing by Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 19-21,21-18, 21-19.

Reigning Olympic champion Chen lost to Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia 21-17, 21-15 in 43 minutes while Son fell to Malaysian Daren Liew 21-15, 21-13.

Under Badminton World Federation (BWF) rules, all players in the world's top 15 are required to participate in 12 tournaments a year (three level two, five level three and four level four).