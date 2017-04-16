Badminton: World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying picks up fifth straight Superseries title at S'pore Open

SINGAPORE - Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying showed just why she is the world No.1 and the player of the moment on Sunday at the OUE Singapore Open, defeating reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin 21-15, 21-15.

Tai is the first women's singles player to pick up five straight Superseries titles since lifting the Hong Kong Open last November.

She also picked up the prestigious Dubai Superseries Final last December, and has won the All England Open and last week's Malaysia Open - where she also beat Marin - this year.

Even after this latest accolade, the petite and introverted Tai maintained she does not keep track of such records.

She said: "I did much better today compared to the semi-final - not too many errors and I didn't hesitate on my strokes. I controlled the match much better.

"I don't ever think too much about streaks or records, I think other people care about it more than I do. I just want to play each tournament well."

Marin, meanwhile, bemoaned her negativity on court.

"I'm really disappointed about my performance today," said the world No. 2. "My focus on the game, I was so negative - it couldn't be my way."

In the men's singles final, India's B. Sai Praneeth took the first Superseries title of his career when he beat team-mate K. Srikanth 17-21, 21-17, 21-12.

It is the 24-year-old's fifth victory in six meetings with Srikanth.

Said the world No. 30: "I started really slow, I was never nervous but I was just feeling down and nothing was working while Srikanth had a good pace.

"This is the best feeling. I've been waiting for this for a long, long time."

In the mixed doubles, China's All England champions Lu Kai and Huang Yaqiong beat Thai pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh 19-21, 21-16, 21-11 for their third Superseries title of the year.

The Danes took both men's and women's doubles titles. Kamilla Rytter Juhl and Christinna Pedersen beat Olympic champions Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi 21-18, 14-21, 21-15 in the women's doubles final.

Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen beat China's Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen 21-13, 21-14.