Badminton: Top seed Yamaguchi suffers shock exit

GLASGOW (AFP) - Japan's Akane Yamaguchi suffered a shock exit from the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow as Chinese youngster Chen Yufei defeated the top seed in the third round on Thursday (Aug 24).
The 19-year-old world junior champion, seeded ninth, claimed the best win of her career 21-18, 21-19 in 52 minutes.
"I am so excited," she said.
"This was one of my big goals this year, to beat Akane."
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
Yamaguchi admitted she had been well below her best, saying: "I am very sad. I made too many mistakes."
South Korea's Son Wan Ho, the top seed in the men's singles, needed three games before finally knocking out Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 21-14, 17-21, 21-13 in 62 minutes.