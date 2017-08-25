Badminton: Top seed Yamaguchi suffers shock exit

Yamaguchi returns against China's Chen Yufei.
Published
1 hour ago

GLASGOW (AFP) - Japan's Akane Yamaguchi suffered a shock exit from the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow as Chinese youngster Chen Yufei defeated the top seed in the third round on Thursday (Aug 24).

The 19-year-old world junior champion, seeded ninth, claimed the best win of her career 21-18, 21-19 in 52 minutes.

"I am so excited," she said.

"This was one of my big goals this year, to beat Akane."

Yamaguchi admitted she had been well below her best, saying: "I am very sad. I made too many mistakes."

South Korea's Son Wan Ho, the top seed in the men's singles, needed three games before finally knocking out Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 21-14, 17-21, 21-13 in 62 minutes.

