Badminton: Shi denies Lin seventh All England title, Tai beats Yamaguchi to retain crown

(REUTERS) - Seventh seed Shi Yuqi beat compatriot Lin Dan to win an all-Chinese men's singles final at the All England Open badminton championships in Birmingham on Sunday (March 18).

Shi, the 2017 runner-up, took the opening game 21-19 against the six-time winner.

Lin, the sixth seed and twice an Olympic gold medallist as well as a five-time world champion, came back to win the second game 21-16 but was outplayed in the third, trailing 2-11 at the mid-game break and going down tamely 9-21.

In the women's final, top seed and defending champion Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei beat second seed Akane Yamaguchi from Japan 22-20, 21-13.

Third-seeded Danes Kamilla Rytter Juhl and Christinna Pedersen overcame Japan's fourth seeds Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota 21-19, 21-18 in exactly an hour to take the women's doubles.

In the men's doubles, top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo from Indonesia got the better of Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen, the second seeds from Denmark, 21-18, 21-17.