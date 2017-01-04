Badminton: Ronnie Lim, SBA's CEO, to step down after three years to pursue personal interests

SINGAPORE - Ronnie Lim, the Singapore Badminton Association's chief executive officer, will step down after more than three years at the helm on Jan 31.

Lim, a former banker, joined the SBA as CEO in November 2013. He is leaving to pursue his personal goals.

"These three years at SBA has been very fulfilling for me. During this time, we introduced our first Singaporean chief coach and encouraged more locals to pick up badminton as a professional sport. I also had the opportunity to be involved in the SEA Games in Singapore and Myanmar, Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Asian Games in Incheon and the recent Rio Olympics. My greatest moments are witnessing our athletes win medals at these major Games which makes me feel especially proud as a Singaporean," said Lim in a statement issued by the SBA.

Under his tenure, the national team made several noteworthy achievements.

In 2014, Derek Wong won the Republic's first silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in the men's singles. His compatriots, Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Chayut Triyachart, also won silver in the men's doubles at the same event.

When Singapore hosted the SEA Games in 2015, youth shuttler Loh Kean Yew stepped up his game, clinching a bronze medal in the men's singles.

At the Asian level, Yeo Jia Min won gold for both the girls' singles and doubles at the Badminton Asia Junior Championship last year.

"Ronnie, together with our coaches, has set up an effective and sustainable system to recruit and train our national players. I thank him for his contribution to the sport. He has also informed me that he wishes to try something different now that he has been involved in all the major games. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours," said SBA president Tan Kian Chew.

The SBA will start its search for a new chief executive officer immediately.