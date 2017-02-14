Badminton: Olympic champion Chen Long to play in OUE Singapore Open

SINGAPORE - Reigning Olympic champion Chen Long will be in Singapore to play in the April 11-16 OUE Singapore Open.

The badminton player will headline a 23-strong squad from China, leading a team that also includes world No. 1 mixed doubles pair Zheng Siwei and Chen Qingchen, as well as former Olympic and world champion Zhang Nan.

In a statement released on Tuesday, world No. 5 Chen said: "Everyone goes into a competition hoping to win and I am no different.

"I want to do my best to thank the fans who have been supporting us at the Indoor Stadium."

Women's singles world No. 4 Sun Yu, who lifted the title in 2015, will also be here.

Men's singles world No. 4 Son Wan Ho and women's singles No. 3 Sung Ji Hyun will spearhead the South Korean team's title charge. They will be joined by Rio Olympic women's doubles bronze medallists Jung Kyung Eun and Shin Seung Chan.

The registration deadline for the Singapore Open, a US$350,000 (S$496,842) Superseries, will close on Feb 28.

The line-up so far also includes Olympic women's singles champion Caroline Marin of Spain and Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon.

Tickets are available from Sports Hub Tix.