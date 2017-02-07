Badminton: Olympic champion Carolina Marin and Thai star Ratchanok Intanon sign up for OUE Singapore Open

SINGAPORE - Badminton fans are set for a treat after Olympic champion Carolina Marin and Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon confirmed their attendance at the OUE Singapore Open. The April 11-16 event will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Marin, 23, beat India's P. V. Sindhu to clinch the Olympic women's singles gold at the Rio de Janeiro Games last August. Intanon, who fell at the round of 16 in Rio, is the defending Singapore Open champion.

The duo will be joined by men's defending champion Sony Dwi Kuncoro. The Indonesian ousted, among others, China great Lin Dan en route to his second Singapore Open win last year.

World No. 5 Intanon said: "I'm definitely going all out to defend my title. The fans at the Singapore Indoor Stadium was amazing last year and I loved the atmosphere. I hope they can come to support me this April."

The next few weeks could see more badminton stars join the fold, with registration closing on Feb 28. Early bird tickets are on sale at www.sportshubtix.sg.