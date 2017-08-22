Badminton: Malaysian star Lee Chong Wei stunned by Frenchman in first round at World Championships

GLASGOW (AFP) - France's Brice Leverdez pulled off the first shock of the badminton World Championships by defeating men's second seed Lee Chong Wei in the first round in Glasgow on Tuesday (Aug 22).

The 31-year-old stunned the Malaysian 21-19, 22-24, 21-17 in 75 minutes.

"I'm really happy," he said. "I managed to stay relaxed and played my own game."

Leverdez had two match points in the second game - 20-21 and 21-22 - and it was only a successful Hawkeye challenge on the second match point that saved Lee from a straight-games exit.

In the decider, the 34-year-old Malaysian led 15-10 - but the Frenchman would not give in.

"I knew I was in trouble, but I never gave up," said Leverdez.

For Lee, it was another chance gone at ending his world title drought.

"I tried my best and he got lucky on a few points," said Lee. "I'm very disappointed."