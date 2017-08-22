Badminton: Malaysian star Lee Chong Wei stunned by Frenchman in first round at World Championships

Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia in action against Brice Leverdez of Franceduring the men's singles first round of the BWF Badminton World Championships in Glasgow, Britain on Aug 22, 2017.
Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia in action against Brice Leverdez of Franceduring the men's singles first round of the BWF Badminton World Championships in Glasgow, Britain on Aug 22, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
Brice Leverdez of France reacts as he wins the match against Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia in the men's singles first round of the BWF Badminton World Championships in Glasgow, Britain on Aug 22, 2017.
Brice Leverdez of France reacts as he wins the match against Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia in the men's singles first round of the BWF Badminton World Championships in Glasgow, Britain on Aug 22, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
Published
1 hour ago

GLASGOW (AFP) - France's Brice Leverdez pulled off the first shock of the badminton World Championships by defeating men's second seed Lee Chong Wei in the first round in Glasgow on Tuesday (Aug 22).

The 31-year-old stunned the Malaysian 21-19, 22-24, 21-17 in 75 minutes.

"I'm really happy," he said. "I managed to stay relaxed and played my own game."

Leverdez had two match points in the second game - 20-21 and 21-22 - and it was only a successful Hawkeye challenge on the second match point that saved Lee from a straight-games exit.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

In the decider, the 34-year-old Malaysian led 15-10 - but the Frenchman would not give in.

"I knew I was in trouble, but I never gave up," said Leverdez.

For Lee, it was another chance gone at ending his world title drought.

"I tried my best and he got lucky on a few points," said Lee. "I'm very disappointed."

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Meet the bespoke shoemaker who dared to dream different
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia