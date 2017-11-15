Badminton: Lin Dan suffers first-round China Open upset

Lin Dan of China reacts after a point against Son Wan-Ho of South Korea during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Japan Open Badminton Championships in Tokyo on Sept 22, 2017.
Lin Dan of China reacts after a point against Son Wan-Ho of South Korea during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Japan Open Badminton Championships in Tokyo on Sept 22, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Published
34 min ago

Shanghai (AFP) - Chinese legend Lin Dan was dumped out of the first round of the China Open on Wednesday (Nov 15), stunned by Indonesia's world No. 17 Jonatan Christie.

The 19-21, 16-21 loss will ramp up speculation that the 34-year-old Lin, widely regarded as the best badminton player of all time, could call it quits as he approaches the end of his brilliant career.

Seeded third, Lin never found his rhythm in going down to Christie in 42 minutes, in a shock upset in the Chinese city of Fuzhou.

The 20-year-old Christie will play Hong Kong's Angus Ng in the second round.

Lin's great rival, Malaysian Lee Chong Wei, had no such trouble in a 21-5, 21-7 demolition of Chinese Taipei's Hsu Jen-hao.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch
Expecting mums: 5 ways to show yourself some love
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing