Badminton: Lin Dan suffers first-round China Open upset

Shanghai (AFP) - Chinese legend Lin Dan was dumped out of the first round of the China Open on Wednesday (Nov 15), stunned by Indonesia's world No. 17 Jonatan Christie.

The 19-21, 16-21 loss will ramp up speculation that the 34-year-old Lin, widely regarded as the best badminton player of all time, could call it quits as he approaches the end of his brilliant career.

Seeded third, Lin never found his rhythm in going down to Christie in 42 minutes, in a shock upset in the Chinese city of Fuzhou.

The 20-year-old Christie will play Hong Kong's Angus Ng in the second round.

Lin's great rival, Malaysian Lee Chong Wei, had no such trouble in a 21-5, 21-7 demolition of Chinese Taipei's Hsu Jen-hao.