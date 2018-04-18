Badminton: Li-Ning renews backing of Singapore body, SBA to get $5 million over 4 years

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) announced on Wednesday (April 18) that sports apparel and equipment maker Li-Ning has extended its sponsorship of the association with an increased value.

It is the 10th year that Li-Ning is backing the SBA, with the value of the sponsorship set at $5 million over four years from April 1 this year till March 31, 2022.

The value of the previous sponsorship was $4.5 million, with the four-year stint lasting from 2014 to March 31 this year.

Li-Ning will continue to be the SBA's key sponsor for the national players and the Singapore Open, which takes place from July 17-22 this year. It will be the tournament's official equipment and apparel sponsor for the next four years, and also provide apparel for SBA's athletes, coaches and sparring partners.

Said SBA president Tan Kian Chew at the Chinese Swimming Club: "We are pleased that Li-Ning has reiterated its backing of the Singapore badminton scene. Our partnership thus far has been a mutually beneficial one, and we feel that this collaboration represents the promising future of Singapore badminton."

Mahender Kapoor, managing director of Li-Ning distributor Sunlight Sports Pte Ltd, added: "This collaboration will elevate Li-Ning's standing as a top sports brand, and it will also serve as a testament to our current badminton development programmes."

Tickets for the Singapore Open are now on sale, with the early bird promotion ending on May 18.

Visit https://www.sportshub.com.sg/SBO2018 for more information.