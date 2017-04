KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama) - Malaysian ace Lee Chong Wei continued his smashing form in the Badminton Asia Championships by advancing to the quarter-finals at the Wuhan Sports Centre Gymnasium in China on Thursday.

The world No. 1 and defending champion only took 44 minutes to send Japanese shuttler Kenta Nishimoto packing, winning 22-20, 21-12 in the second round of the men's singles.