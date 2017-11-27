Badminton: Lee Chong Wei changes mind, will compete at the World Super Series Finals in Dubai

(BERNAMA) - Malaysian badminton ace Lee Chong Wei, who had initially decided to withdraw from the Badminton World Federation World Super Series Finals in Dubai, next month, has changed his mind and will compete at the Dec 13-17 tournament.

The world No. 6 had earlier decided to skip the event, but after winning the Hong Kong Open Super Series title on Sunday (Nov 26), Lee had a positive change of heart.

"I have to play in the final Super Series competition which will feature only the top-eight players in the world. It is not easy to play in the World Super Series Finals in Dubai because only the top-eight ranked players are eligible to play.

"However, after competing in Dubai, I will take a break to spend time with my family before preparing for the All England in March next year. The All England will be my first tournament next year," said Lee, after arriving at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Hong Kong on Monday (Nov 27).

He said his coaches Tey Seu Bock and Hendrawan would plan and decide the other major tournaments that he would be competing next year, including the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, the Asian Games in Indonesia, World Championships in China and Thomas Cup in Thailand.

On Sunday, Lee beat his arch-rival and nemesis China's Chen Long 21-14, 21-19 in straight sets to claim his fifth Hong Kong Open title after having triumphed in 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2015.

"I am happy to have regained my confidence after going through a lean spell for about eight months. This positive result will be a boost for me," he said.