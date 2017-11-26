Badminton: Lee Chong Wei beats Olympic champion Chen Long to win Hong Kong Open

HONG KONG (AFP) - Former badminton world No. 1 Lee Chong Wei clinched the Hong Kong Open on Sunday by defeating Olympic champion Chen Long 21-14, 21-19, defying expectations that the all-time great may be reaching his end.

China's Chen, who beat world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark to win the China Open for a fourth time the previous week, was stunned by 35-year-old Malaysian, whose world ranking has fallen to No. 6 as he approaches the latter stages of his career.

Lee's triumph came at a time when his old nemesis Lin Dan of China suffered defeats in the China Open and the quarter-finals in Hong Kong last week. He had lost to Chen in the Rio Olympic final in August last year.

In the women's singles, world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei stunned India's Pusarla V. Sindhu 21-18, 21-18 as the young leading seeds slogged it out in a 45-minute battle.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, 22, also lost out to the 23-year-old Taiwanese star in last year's Hong Kong Open.

China's Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong took just 35 minutes to seal a 21-15, 21-13 victory over Danish shuttlers Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen in the mixed doubles final.

Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia beat Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding of Denmark 21-12, 21-18 in the men's doubles final.

Top seeded Chinese duo Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan clawed their way back from a deficit in a battle lasting one hour and 10 minutes, defeating Indonesia's Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu 14-21, 21-16, 21-15 in the women's doubles final.

Singapore's unseeded mixed doubles pair Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han shocked China's sixth seeds Lu Kai and Tang Jinhua in the opening round 21-17, 21-13. They then beat qualifiers Alfian Eko Prasetya and Melati Daeva Oktavianti from Indonesia 21-13, 21-15 before losing 16-21, 13-21 to unseeded Japanese Takuro Hoki and Sayaka Hirota in the quarter-finals.