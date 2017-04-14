Badminton: Carolina Marin wins easy contest over P.V. Sindhu in repeat of Olympic final

SINGAPORE - The repeat of last year's Rio Olympics final went the way of the same victor on Friday, after Spain's Carolina Marin won an easy contest at the OUE Singapore Open over India's P.V. Sindhu.

The reigning Olympic champion beat her rival 21-11, 21-15 in just over half an hour at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, setting up a meeting with South Korea's Sung Ji Hyun in the semi-final on Saturday.

World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying will play Zhang Beiwen, representing the United States, in the other semi-final.

Marin, the world No. 2 and two-time world champion, was fast out of the blocks, opening up a 16-4 lead over Sindhu in the opening game. The Spaniard had lost her last two matches against Sindhu since their clash at the Rio Olympics last year.

She said: "I think I was really focused on what I had to do and I pushed her here from the beginning of the game. I really want to beat her here today.

"It's going to be very tough against Sung Ji Hyun but I will do my best and enjoy on court with this crowd here to support me."

Sindhu, meanwhile, admitted that she had committed far too many mistakes to give herself a chance.

Said the lanky world No. 5: "I gave Carolina a huge lead at the start and by the time I wanted to counter, she had finished the match off. There were simple errors from my side it was not my day today."

Her team-mates, however, had a better showing in the men's singles and will have two representatives in the final four on Saturday.

World No. 29 K. Srikanth upset China's world No. 8 Shi Yuqi, the only seed left in the draw. The Indian won 21-14, 21-16. He will play Indonesia's No. 26 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

India's B. Sai Praneeth, the No. 30, won his match against Thailand's Tanonsak Saensomboonsuk 15-21, 21-14, 21-19 and w ill play South Korea's Lee Dong Keun next.