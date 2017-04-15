Badminton: Carolina Marin, Tai Tzu-ying to meet again in S'pore Open final

SINGAPORE - Reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin will play world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying in a repeat of the duo's final from just a week ago, after both shuttlers won their respective semi-finals at the OUE Singapore Open.

Marin, who is making her third straight final appearance in as many weeks, posted yet another straightforward win as the Spaniard breezed past South Korean Sung Ji Hyun 21-9, 21-12.

Taiwanese Tai, while nowhere as steady in her victory, got past the United States' Zhang Beiwen 21-19, 21-15.

The two met just a week ago at the Malaysia Open in Kuching, with Tai lifting the Superseries Premier title.

Tai, who is making her third Singapore final, could win at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for the first time, thereby lifting her fifth straight title on the professional circuit.

She won the Hong Kong Open in November last year, the Dubai season finale in December, before being crowned champion at the All England Open.

Tai said: "Maybe it's because of a change of court. I didn't adjust too well and my racket control was quite poor."

Marin, meanwhile, is determined to lift her first title since the Olympics.

"I want to win here and I'm looking forward to tomorrow," said the world No. 2, a two-time world champion. "But I'm confident again and I want to fight for the title here in Singapore."