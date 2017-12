Returning home yesterday from the Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG) in Dubai were Singapore's most bemedalled athlete at the Games, para-swimmer Wong Zhi Wei (standing, far left) and Games chef de mission Yip Pin Xiu (front). Zhi Wei, 15, won three golds and two silvers and was part of a 28-strong contingent that obtained Singapore's largest AYPG medal haul of five golds, six silvers and seven bronzes - putting them 15th in the standings. The last members of the contingent return today.