Athletics: World 800m champion Pierre-Ambroise Bosse 'brutally assaulted'

BORDEAUX (AFP) - World 800m champion Pierre-Ambroise Bosse sustained "multiple facial fractures" after a vicious late-night attack in the south-west Gironde region of France last weekend.

Bosse, 25, said on his Facebook page on Wednesday (Aug 30) that he was the "victim of a violent attack" while on holiday and had been "brutally assaulted by three individuals".

He said he had suffered "unspeakable psychological damage" as a result of the incident and had been forced to put an early end to his season.

"Me who has always loved people, I love three less of them today," Bosse wrote.

A police investigation is continuing after a complaint was filed, with authorities still on the hunt for the assailants.

According to the website of the Sud Ouest newspaper, the attack occurred at around 4am on Sunday morning in the car park of the Gujan-Mestras casino.

Bosse had reportedly spent the night out with friends when he was approached by the three people, posing for a photo alongside them before events turned sour.

At the world championship final in London this month Bosse produced a stunning burst with 150m to go to give France their first-ever gold in the 800m.