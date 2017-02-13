Athletics: Woman dies after collapse at end of 10km race in Hong Kong Marathon

HONG KONG (AFP) - A 52-year-old woman runner who took part in the Hong Kong Marathon died on Monday, a day after collapsing at the finish line of the 10km race.

The amateur athlete had been in a critical condition after the event on Sunday, which saw 74,000 competitors pound the streets.

Hospital authorities said on Monday that the woman had died after she became unconscious and was taken into intensive care, but gave no further details.

She had participated in the race with her husband, who accompanied her to hospital, local television reported.

Sunday's marathon took place under blue skies but pollution levels were deemed "unhealthy for sensitive groups" with the Air Quality Index at 126.

Of the runners who took part, 11 were taken to hospital on Sunday, including the woman who died.

Two of them were also in a serious condition, according to the local media. The authorities said on Monday that six people were still in hospital and all were stable.

Ethiopia's Bizuneh Melaku Belachew smashed his personal best to win the main 42.195km race in a new course record of 2hr 10min 31sec.

Ethiopia also claimed first place in the women's event, with Gulume Tollesa Chala crossing the line in 2:33:39.