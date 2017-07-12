Athletics: Thiruben Thana Rajan breaks U-18 boys' 400m record at World U-18 C'ships

SINGAPORE - National Junior College runner Thiruben Thana Rajan set a new national Under-18 400m record at the World U-18 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday (July 12).

The 16-year-old clocked 47.91 seconds in the second heat of the 400m boys' competition, erasing Ng Chin Hui's previous mark of 47.97sec set in 2011.

Thiruben finished fifth out of seven runners in his heat and progressed to the semi-finals, which will be held tomorrow.

Fellow Singaporean Joshua Chua, 16, advanced to the 100m semi-finals after clocking 10.94sec in the heats.