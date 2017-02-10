Athletics: Teh Tarik Run to be held in Singapore on April 9

SINGAPORE - A 4km Teh Tarik Run will take place here on April 9, where participants will drink the tea four times over the course of the run.

Teh Tarik Siew Dai (tea with less sugar) will be served in metal condensed milk cans, and the run will end with a roti prata party.

The event will be held at Kallang.

Said Teh Tarik Run founder Wan Jia Wei: "With the glut of running events, we believe a run with strong local slant is long overdue ... People who otherwise wouldn't wake up so early on a weekend are now 'baited' with food and a good concept."

Tommy Ng, business development manager at Mr Teh Tarik Pte Ltd said the food and beverage company is "glad to support" the initiative, adding: "This is definitely a unique way of engagement which creates new opportunities for advancement."

Visit www.tehtarikrun.com for more information.