Athletics: Taylor leaps to third triple jump world title

LONDON (REUTERS) - Double Olympic champion Christian Taylor continued his dominance of the triple jump when he won his third world title on Thursday (Aug 10), once again beating fellow American Will Claye into second place.

Taylor leapt 17.68 metres with his third attempt to win by five centimetres, well short of the 18.11 metres he managed in Eugene earlier in the season. Portugal's Nelson Evora, Olympic champion in 2008, took bronze with 17.19.

The 27-year-old Taylor became the first triple jumper to win three world titles, having also claimed victory in Daegu in 2011 and Beijing two years ago.

He won gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics with Claye finishing second on both occasions.