Athletics: S'pore Athletics chief Ho Mun Cheong to field 14-member team, challenger G. Balasekaran to lead 8 members for election

SINGAPORE - Current vice-president (training and selection) of the Singapore Athletics (SA) Govindasamy Balasekaran will lead an eight-member team to contest this Friday's election, The Straits Times has learnt.

Balasekaran himself is challenging incumbent Ho Mun Cheong for the president's post and will field candidates for seven other positions on the 14-member management committee.

The SA's 20 affiliates will vote at the extraordinary general meeting held at 7.30pm at the SpexHouse beside the former Singapore Sports Council (now Sport Singapore) office in Kallang.

Balasekaran line-up consists of Chan Chee Wei, Ow Kok Meng, R. Rajandran, Alexander Charles Louis, Tan Ming Jen, Alvin Phua, Tan Yew Ling.

Rajandran is the current vice-president of finance, Louis the current honorary secretary and Phua the current honorary treasurer.

Ho is fielding 13 other candidates for the positions on the new management committee.

Ho's line-up consists of Tan Wei Leong, Loh Chan Pew, Tan Yang Nang,Clarence Lun, Joseph Soh, Hoe Boon Kwee, C. Jeyapandiyen, Choo Sau Mei, Ghana Segaran, Leong Lee San, Yap Choon Hoe, Ong Choon Poh and Terry Tan.

Of the team, Loh, Ghana Segaran, Leong, Yap, Ong and Tan are the incumbents. The others are new.

It is believed that this call for an early election is due to many disagreements over a number of issues. These surfaced issues has caused conflict within the current seven-member executive committee.

Ho had led his team to a landslide victory at last June's election, capturing 12 of the 14 seats.

His predecessor, Tang Weng Fei, who served six years, had decided not to stand for election, citing the internal strife then as a key reason.

Here are the two teams:

Ho Mun Cheong (president)

Tan Wei Leong (vice-president, training and selection)

Loh Chan Pew (vice-president, competitions and organising)

Tan Yang Nang (vice-president, finance)

Clarence Lun (honorary secretary)

Joseph Soh (assistant honorary secretary)

Hoe Boon Kwee (honorary treasurer)

C. Jeyapandiyen (statistician)

Choo Sau Mei (women's representative)

Ghana Segaran (chairman, cross-country & road running)

Leong Lee San (chairman, race walking)

Yap Choon Hoe (chairman, officials)

Ong Choon Poh (chairman, technical and equipment)

Terry Tan (chairman, tug of war)

Govindasamy Balasekaran(president)

Chan Chee Wei (vice-president, training and selection)

Ow Kok Meng (vice-president, competitions and organising)

R. Rajandran (vice-president, finance)

Alexander Charles Louis (honorary secretary)

Tan Ming Jen (assistant honorary secretary)

Alvin Phua (honorary treasurer)

Tan Yew Ling (statistician)