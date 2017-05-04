Athletics: Singapore Athletics election now unlikely to go ahead after U-turn by athletics chief

SINGAPORE - Less than a fortnight after calling for snap polls to elect new leaders, the Singapore Athletics (SA) extraordinary general meeting (EOGM) slated for Friday (May 5) evening now seems unlikely to happen.

Speaking to members of the media on Thursday afternoon, SA president Ho Mun Cheong said he will ask the 10 affiliates who signed a requisition for an EOGM to withdraw their request.

The about-turn comes after consulting with and on the advice of Ng Ser Miang, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) who is also the vice-president of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

Ho said they were taking the advice of the IOC executive board member.

"We had a long discussion with (Ng)," said Ho. "We gave our point of view, why we wanted to have an EOGM and wanted to start afresh.

"Mr Ng advised that it is most important that we think of the country, of the sake of track and field in Singapore, and that all these infighting is not good for the sport."

Ho emphasised that the decision to ask affiliates to withdraw their requisition for the EOGM was made solely after taking Ng's advice.

Ho and his team had called for an EOGM to elect new leaders barely 10 months after they were elected. He said it was prompted by disagreements within the management that have made working relationship untenable.

He was slated to field a team of 14 - the number of seats on the SA management committee - that included vice-president Loh Chan Pew (competitions organising), cross country and road running chairman Ghana Segaran, racewalking chairman Leong Lee San and chairman of officials Joe Yap.

The opposing side was led by SA vice-president Govindasamy Balasekaran (training and selection), and included members such as honorary secretary Alexander Charles Louis.

Both sides were scheduled for a meeting with Sport Singapore management at 5pm.