Athletics: Shanti clocks 11.78sec in New Zealand meet and sets new national 100m record

SINGAPORE - Reigning SEA Games 200m champion Shanti Pereira served notice of her desire to capture the 100m title as well at the next Games in Kuala Lumpur with a sensational run on Saturday (Jan 14) at the Potts Classic in New Zealand.

The 20-year-old Singaporean powered home in a time of 11.78 seconds at the Sports Park in Hastings.

It was a new national record and 0.02sec faster than the 11.80sec Shanti had set at the 2015 Singapore Open. Her season-best in 2016 was 11.84sec.

Besides claiming the 200m gold at the 2015 Games on home soil - the first time a Singaporean woman had won this event since Glory Barnabas at the 1973 South-east Asian Peninsular Games - Shanti had finished third in the 100m at the National Stadium.

She clocked 11.88sec, behind winner Kayla Richardson of the Philippines and runner-up Tassaporn Wannakit of Thailand, both of whom clocked 11.76.

It was the first time a Singaporean woman has won a medal in the 100m since the 1973 Seap Games in Singapore, when Eng Chiew Guay captured the gold.

The KL Games will be held from Aug 19-31.