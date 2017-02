CAP-D'AIL, France (AFP) - Russia will miss the World Athletics Championships in August in London due to their doping ban, world governing body president Sebastien Coe said on Monday.

Coe said Russia, whose 15-month ban from athletics was extended on Monday at the IAAF's Council meeting in Cap d'Ail near Monaco, could not be reintegrated into the sport before November.

Russia has been barred from international competition since November 2015 over state-sponsored doping.