Athletics: Race walker Yohann Diniz becomes oldest world champion at 39

LONDON (Reuters) - Yohann Diniz produced an astonishing solo tour de force to become the oldest man ever to become a world athletics champion at the age of 39 as he won the 50km walk title on Sunday.

The French world record holder, one of the great figures of race walking, produced the second fastest walk in history, 3 hours 33 minutes 12 seconds - a time only he has bettered - with arguably the performance of the entire World Championships.

He was so dominant en route to his long-awaited first global title that he lapped nearly all the 43-strong field over the 2km looped circuit on The Mall, finishing less than a minute adrift of his three-year-old world record of 3:32:33.

He was even able to take a swift comfort break when leading in the first 15 minutes before rejoining the race and destroying his opponents over the 25 laps between Admiralty Arch and Buckingham Palace.

A great showman, the father of two was even able to smile and wave to the crowds lining the course well before the finish.

He blew kisses towards Buckingham Palace on the last circuit, turning it into a glorified lap of honour, and finished by approaching the line while hoisting aloft a French tricolour he had grabbed from the crowd to celebrate his new championship record.

His eight-minute gap over his two distant Japanese pursuers, silver medallist Hirooki Arai (3:41:17) and bronze medallist Kai Kobayashi (3:41:19), was by far the biggest ever recorded in the championships. Diniz became the oldest male world champion in any event, surpassing another walker, 37-year-old Veniamin Soldatenko.

The Soviet athlete won a specially-staged 50km event in Malmo in 1976, seven years before Helsinki staged the first global championships.

Belarussian Ellina Zvereva holds the overall record of being the oldest world champion, having won the women's discus in 2001 at the age of 40.

Diniz's triumph, the first ever in race walking by a Frenchman, came a year after his heartbreak in the Rio Olympic final when he led by nearly two minutes before he collapsed at 37km with heatstroke, dehydration and gastric problems.

He was then hailed as a hero as he got up, insisted on continuing and, incredibly, finished the race in eighth place.

His familiar all-or-nothing approach, trying to break the field from the gun, had seen the three-time European champion Diniz miss out on global titles before but for a man also famed for being an expert in wine-making, this was a champagne moment.