Athletics: Pole vaulter Rachel Yang takes down posts after parties reach deal

National pole vaulter Rachel Yang has removed the posts on social media which sparked a legal dispute with Singapore Athletics' (SA) sports development and performance manager Ong Wan Xin.

This comes after an agreement was struck during a meeting between the two parties and their respective lawyers last month.

The 35-year-old Yang was issued a lawyer's letter on Sept 15 requesting that she retract her comments about Ong allegedly sent via e-mail and posted on social media.

The athlete did not comply.

Ong, 36, claimed that the statements harmed her character and reputation, and cast doubts on her professionalism as SA manager.

Yang had written a Facebook post earlier in July criticising an SA secretariat staff member for "exhibiting negligence".

She did not name the official, but referred to the person as the "Sports and Development Manager".

A month earlier, the multiple SEA Games medallist had been stranded at Hong Kong International Airport for a day. She and her coach David Yeo - who is also her husband - could not board their flight back to Singapore after she clinched gold at the Hong Kong Inter-City Athletics Championships, as no prior arrangements had been made for her equipment to be checked in.

The Straits Times understands that both Yang and Ong signed an undertaking not to speak to the media about the dispute.

Yang, who won a bronze medal at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games to add to her silver from 2015 on home ground, is preparing for April's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.