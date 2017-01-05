Athletics: Track and field couple announce joint retirement

TORONTO, Canada - US Olympic decathlon champion Ashton Eaton and his wife, Canadian heptathlon star Brianne Theisen-Eaton, have retired from track and field.

The couple, both of whom are 28, made the announcement in a joint statement posted online on Wednesday (Jan 4), said Canada's Olympic network CBC.

Ashton Eaton won gold at the last two Olympics and the last two world championships. He is also the decathlon world record holder.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: The past 8 years have been truly awesome. Getting to do something that we love everyday and going after our dreams has given us so much fulfillment in our lives. But now we're ready to move on to the next thing, the next passion and the next chapter of our lives. We're retiring from track and field. Thank you for sharing the journey with us! To see our full thoughts on the situation, go to www.weareeaton.com

"It's my time to depart from athletics, to do something new," Eaton said in his half of the statement. 

"Frankly there isn't much more I want to do in sport."

Theisen-Eaton was a bronze medallist at the Rio Games and a silver medallist at both the 2013 and 2015 world championships.

She said she felt "mentally exhausted" after Rio.

"I have never been so thankful to be finished something in my life," Theisen-Eaton said. "I felt like I never wanted to do another heptathlon again. "

After considering her future for a few months, she said, Theisen-Eaton made the decision to retire.

"I no longer have the passion for track and field or the heptathlon that I used to because I know I can't advance any further in the sport," she said. 

"I've given it all I can, and I refuse to come back and half-ass it because I love and respect this event and sport too much."

