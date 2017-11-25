Athletics: Mutaz Essa Barshim and Nafissatou Thiam named world athletes of the year

MONACO (REUTERS) - High jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim and heptathlete Nafissatou Thiam were named male and female world athletes of the year by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) at a ceremony in Monaco on Friday (Nov 24) .

Qatari Barshim, 26, was unbeaten in 11 competitions in 2017, winning gold at the World Championships and romping to the Diamond League crown.

Thiam, 23, also took the world title to add to her Olympic crown and broke through the 7,000-points barrier by registering 7,013 at a meet in Austria.

IAAF president Sebastian Coe presented the trophy to Barshim, while International Athletics Foundation (IAF) honorary president Prince Albert II of Monaco presented the trophy to Thiam.

"Tonight is our time to celebrate," Coe said. "We have recognised the achievements and remarkable careers of some outstanding athletes, coaches and officials."