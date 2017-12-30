Athletics: Mok Ying Ren begins 'lifetime marathon' after getting married

SINGAPORE -National marathoner Mok Ying Ren got married on Saturday (Dec 30) to his fiancee Belinda Ooi at the Regent Hotel.

Mok is a two-time SEA Games gold medallist (triathlon in 2007, marathon in 2013) and a National University Hospital orthopaedics surgery resident,

The 29-year-old, who is managed by ONEathlete, and Ooi have been a couple for four years.

He said he felt blessed to have his friends and family present because "their advice, support, camaraderie and gift of friendship is what gives me the strength to continue when I thought I couldn't they have also seen me grow and mature through the years as an athlete, just as Belinda has, and I have them to thank for who I am today."