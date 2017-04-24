Athletics: May 5 date set to elect new leaders for Singapore Athletics

SINGAPORE - Barely 10 months after the current leadership of Singapore Athletics (SA) assumed office, the association will elect its new leaders at an extraordinary general meeting (EOGM) next Friday.

Voting will be done by its 20 affiliates and the deadline for candidates to submit their nominations is 6pm this Friday. Each of the 14 positions on the management committee, including the post of president, will be open for contest.

SA president Ho Mun Cheong told The Straits Times on Monday (April 24): "We sent the notice to our affiliates last week as we decided it's better to dissolve the existing management committee and elect a new one."

The call for a snap poll is believed to have been prompted by numerous disagreements over several issues, which has caused conflict within the seven-member executive committee.

The current exco comprises Ho, three vice-presidents - Govindasamy Balasekaran (training & selection), Loh Chan Pew (competitions organising) and R. Rajendran (finance) - honorary secretary Alexander Charles Louis, honorary assistant secretary Tan Ming Jen and honorary treasurer Alvin Phua.

Ho had led his team to a landslide victory at last June's election, capturing 12 of the 14 seats on the management committee.

His predecessor Tang Weng Fei had decided not to stand for election, citing the internal strife then as a key reason.

Ho vowed to present a united front after being elected and said he was "disappointed" at the way events have turned out.

"Of course I'm disappointed, but life still has to go on, we can't progress," he added. "If there are conflicts and the team cannot work together, then what's the point? Whether or not I'm included (in the new leadership set-up), it's better to start over and have a new team that can work together."

Singapore's athletics contingent won nine medals - three of each colour - at the 2015 SEA Games.

According to the SA's website, nine athletes have met the qualifying mark for the Aug 19-31 Games in Kuala Lumpur.