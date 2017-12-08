Athletics: Marathoner Soh Rui Yong shares part of SCSM prize money with Kenyan runner

SINGAPORE - For being the top local finisher in last Sunday's (Dec 3) Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM), national marathoner received $10,000 in prize money.

The 26-year-old has shared $500 of that sum with Kenyan marathoner Elisha Sawe, who had run part of the race with Soh.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Dec 8), the Singaporean said he caught up with the 34-year-old Sawe at the 13km mark and introduced himself, after which he asked if Sawe would run with him.

According to Soh, Sawe lives and trains in Malaysia and had participated in the SCSM hoping to win prize money, but was dropped by the leading pack early in the race.

Added Soh: "Elisha sportingly took up the offer, and picked him his pace, running till 31km before he dropped out at a medical vehicle.

"Running the last 11.2km alone, I won the race, and then waited in the elite tent until Elisha was transported back. We shared this photo together and I gave him $500 for his awesome company in the race. Hoping this can help with transport to future races where he can earn the money he deserves."