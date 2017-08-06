Athletics: Manyonga claims long jump gold to crown remarkable comeback

Luvo Manyonga of South Africa in action on his way to winning gold.
Luvo Manyonga of South Africa in action on his way to winning gold.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
57 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - South Africa's Luvo Manyonga won the World Championship long jump title on Saturday (Aug 5) to make up for the disappointment of missing out on a gold medal in last year's Olympics by one centimetre.

Manyonga, who only returned to formal competition last year after overcoming a drug addiction, led the final from the second round with a leap of 8.48 metres.

The 26-year-old held off the challenge of American Jarrion Lawson, who in his first senior championships jumped a season-best 8.44 in the last round to claim silver.

The bronze was taken by Manyonga's compatriot Ruswahl Samaai, the leader in the Diamond League standings, who jumped 8.32.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice