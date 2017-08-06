Athletics: Manyonga claims long jump gold to crown remarkable comeback

LONDON (REUTERS) - South Africa's Luvo Manyonga won the World Championship long jump title on Saturday (Aug 5) to make up for the disappointment of missing out on a gold medal in last year's Olympics by one centimetre.

Manyonga, who only returned to formal competition last year after overcoming a drug addiction, led the final from the second round with a leap of 8.48 metres.

The 26-year-old held off the challenge of American Jarrion Lawson, who in his first senior championships jumped a season-best 8.44 in the last round to claim silver.

The bronze was taken by Manyonga's compatriot Ruswahl Samaai, the leader in the Diamond League standings, who jumped 8.32.