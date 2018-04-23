Athletics: London Marathon runner dies in hospital after collapsing 6km from finish line, say organisers

LONDON (REUTERS, AFP) - A 29-year-old chef who collapsed while running in Sunday's London Marathon has died in hospital, the event organisers said on Monday (April 23).

Matt Campbell went down 22.5 miles (36.2 km) into the 42.195km race and was treated by doctors before being rushed to hospital.

Campbell, who completed the Manchester Marathon on April 8 in under three hours, told his Instagram followers on the morning of the race that was running in memory of his father Martin, who died two years ago.

He was from the Lake District in north-west England and was raising money for a youth charity.

"Everyone involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express our sincere condolences to Matt's family and friends," the organisers said in a statement.

"The exact cause of death will be established by later medical examination."

Campbell last year reached the semi-finals of the BBC television show Masterchef: The Professionals.