Athletics: Lasitskene, competing as a neutral, wins high jump

Neutral athlete Maria Lasitskene celebrates after winning gold.
Neutral athlete Maria Lasitskene celebrates after winning gold.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
52 min ago

LONDON (AFP) - Russian Maria Lasitskene, competing as a neutral, defended the women's high jump title at the IAAF World Championship on Saturday (Aug 12).

Lasitskene took her win record to 34 from her 36 most recent competitions indoors and outdoors, and her 2.03-metre best extended her winning streak to 25.

Ukraine's Yulia Levchenko claimed silver with 2.01m, with Poland's Kamila Licwinko taking bronze (1.99).

Russia's athletics federation remains barred by the IAAF over widespread state-sponsored doping, but 19 athletes have been cleared to compete at the world championships after having proved they were clean.

Topics: 

