Athletics: Dibaba runs fastest-ever women's 2,000m

Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba celebrates after setting a new world record in the women's 2,000m race.
Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba celebrates after setting a new world record in the women's 2,000m race.PHOTO: EPA
Published
1 hour ago

(REUTERS) - Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba ran the fastest-ever women's 2,000m at the indoor Miting Internacional de Catalunya meeting in Sabadell, Spain on Tuesday (Feb 7).

Her time of five minutes 23.75 seconds sliced almost seven seconds off the previous indoor world record of 5:30.53 set by Romania's Gabriela Szabo in 1998.

The IAAF, athletics' world governing body, said although the 2,000m is not an official indoor world record event, Dibaba's performance was "an outright world record" as it was faster than the outdoor mark of 5:25.36 set by Ireland's Sonia O'Sullivan.

The 25-year-old Dibaba, a three-time world indoor champion, now owns the fastest recorded times indoors for the 1,500m, mile, 2,000m, 3,000m, two miles and 5,000m as well as the outdoor 1500m world record.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Grocer Grows Personal Data Protection Along With Business
Rule the Roost – Ecomm tips to keep the holiday season going
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping