Athletics: 'Call me Mohamed!,' proclaims the runner formerly known as Mo Farah

London (AFP) - British athletics great Mo Farah wants to be known as "Mohamed" now that he is switching his focus to road racing, he has announced.

"My road name is Mohamed," he said. "I just feel like Mo is done. I need to forget about what I've achieved and what I've done (on the track)."

Farah, 34, made the announcement after bringing the curtain down on his glittering track career by winning the 10,000m gold and 5,000m silver at the World Athletics Championships in London.

Somalia-born Farah has won four Olympic titles and six world titles, but he bowed out under something of a cloud due to doping allegations against his American coach Alberto Salazar.

He hit out at the media during an emotional press conference on Sunday, accusing them of trying to "destroy" his achievements.

"You can write what you like," Farah said. "The fact is I've achieved what I have from hard work and dedication, putting my balls on the line, year after year, and delivering for my country.

"It's like a broken record, repeating myself. If I've crossed the line, if Alberto's crossed the line, why bring it up year after year, making it into headlines?

"I've achieved what I have achieved. You're trying to destroy it."