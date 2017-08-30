Athletics: Blake wins 100m in Zagreb

ZAGREB (AFP) - Former world champion Yohan Blake claimed 100-metre victory at the World Challenge event in Zagreb on Tuesday in a time of 10.05 seconds.

The second-fastest man of all-time, who finished fourth in the world championship final in London earlier this month, beat American Mike Rodgers (10.14) and his fellow Jamaican Asafa Powell (10.16) into second and third respectively.

Surprise world 200m champion Ramil Guliyev of Turkey had to settle for fifth in a time of 10.36 secs.

Botswanan 400m runner Isaac Makwala, who was at the centre of controversy at the worlds when he was stopped from competing in the final over a health scare, suffered a surprise defeat as American Gil Roberts won in 44.94 secs.

World pole vault gold medallist Sam Kendricks posted his 13th successive win with a leap of 5.60m in the absence of his main rivals, while women’s world discus champion Sandra Perkovic delighted the Croatian home crowd with a winning throw of 70.83m.