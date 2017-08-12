Athletics: American Reese wins fourth world long jump gold

LONDON (AFP) - American Brittney Reese won a fourth world gold when she claimed victory in the women's long jump at the IAAF World Championships on Friday (Aug 11).

Reese, who previously won in 2009, 2011 and 2013 and was 2012 Olympic champion, managed a best of 7.02 metres.

Russian Darya Klishina, competing as a neutral with her country's federation banned by the IAAF over doping, claimed silver with 7.00m.

Reese's teammate Tianna Bartoletta, defending world champion, held off Serbia's Ivana Spanovic, for bronze (6.97).