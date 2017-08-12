Athletics: American Reese wins fourth world long jump gold

Gold medalist Brittney Reese poses after the women's long jump final.
Gold medalist Brittney Reese poses after the women's long jump final.PHOTO: EPA
Published
57 min ago

LONDON (AFP) - American Brittney Reese won a fourth world gold when she claimed victory in the women's long jump at the IAAF World Championships on Friday (Aug 11).

Reese, who previously won in 2009, 2011 and 2013 and was 2012 Olympic champion, managed a best of 7.02 metres.

Russian Darya Klishina, competing as a neutral with her country's federation banned by the IAAF over doping, claimed silver with 7.00m.

Reese's teammate Tianna Bartoletta, defending world champion, held off Serbia's Ivana Spanovic, for bronze (6.97).

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

5 hacks to improve the performance of your car’s engine
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice