Asean Schools Games: Singapore table tennis duo beat Vietnam for boys' doubles gold

SINGAPORE - On the final day of competition at the Asean Schools Games (ASG), the Singaporean duo of Josh Chua and Gerald Yu clinched table tennis boys' doubles gold by beating Le Dinh Duc and Nguyen Anh Duc of Vietnam.

They beat the Vietnamese pair 11-3, 11-8, 11-6 at the Toa Payoh Sports Hall on Wednesday (July 19).

Josh and Gerald, both 16, saw off opposition from Brunei, Indonesia and Thailand en route to the final. They only dropped one game throughout the four matches.

Gerald said: "I'm very pleased that we managed to win the gold medal. It was quite a surprise as we paired just one day before the competition and winning the gold medal is a very good achievement for the both of us."

Josh, who also bagged the singles bronze, added: "After three years of not pairing together we still had that bond and chemistry where we still can set up the balls for each other."

In the girls' singles, Singapore's Zermaine Nicole Lew won silver medal after falling 7-11, 7-11, 4-11 to Malaysia's Tee Ai Xin in the final.