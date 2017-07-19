Asean Schools Games: Singapore pick up first-ever badminton boys' doubles silver

SINGAPORE - Singapore's male shuttlers fell short of gold for the second straight day at the Asean Schools Games (ASG), as Andy Kwek and Jason Teh lost 8-21, 17-21 to Malaysian pair Chang Yee Jun and Ng Eng Cheong in the boys' doubles final on Wednesday (July 19).

But both boys remained in good spirits despite the comprehensive defeat, as their efforts secured the Republic's first-ever boys' doubles silver medal at the ASG.

"For us to come this far is already a good achievement. Jason normally plays singles, and this was the first time we played together in a competition," said team captain Andy.

"We were a bit nervous in the first set and started off slow, and although we found our composure in the second it was a bit too late by then."

Wednesday's silver added on to the team silver won the day before, also a first for the boys' team at the ASG. Malaysia won the gold.

The team's spirited performance came as a pleasant surprise to their coaches, who lauded their charges' diligence and determination.

"The boys deserve the results they have gotten as they have really trained hard and worked for it," said head coach Lok Chee How.

"It's Andy's last ASG after four years and the silver medal is a just reward for his effort and commitment."

Malaysia continued to dominate proceedings at Our Tampines Hub, clinching four out of five individual golds and missing out only on the boys' singles, which was won by Indonesia. They had also won both the boys' and girls' team events.

The 9th edition of the Games ends tomorrow.