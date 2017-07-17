Asean Schools Games: Singapore clinch two swimming golds

SINGAPORE - The Republic added two more swimming golds to its Asean Schools Games tally on Monday (July 17) through Mikkel Lee - who won the boys' 50m butterfly race - and the boys' 4x100m freestyle relay team.

The 15-year-old, who bagged the 50m-fly title in 25.45sec, later led off the relay quartet, who won in 3:33:56 at the Singapore Sports School.

Mikkel finished ahead of Filipino Maurice Ilustre (25.61) and Indonesia's Azel Zelmi Aryalingga (25.82) in the 50m butterfly final.

Thailand (3:33:76) and Indonesia (3:35:78) were second and third respectively in the boys' 4x100m freestyle relay.

Singapore was represented in the event by Mikkel, Daryl Tan, Brilliant Chua and Samuel Tang.

Said Mikkel: "I knew I had to give (my team) the lead as the Thais were very strong, so I gave it my best and kicked as hard as I could."

The girls' 4x100m freestyle relay team comprising Chan Zi Yi, Sarah Yip, Clydi Chan and Cherlyn Yeoh were second in 3:56:44, behind winners Indonesia (3:55:96) and ahead of the Philippines (4:01:48).

Said 16-year-old Zi Yi: "It was a pity, but we tried our best and it was still a job well done to all of us."

Clydi, 13, added: "We all fought hard even though we had events today and over the past three days, but we tried to chase the Indonesian team down.

"I'm really proud of this team."

Singapore also clinched bronze through Jade Lim and Brilliant in the girls' and boys' 200m breaststroke respectively, and Elizabeth Lee won silver in the girls' 50m butterfly.