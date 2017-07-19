Asean Schools Games: Singapore charge to three swimming golds, two silvers on final day

SINGAPORE - Singapore added another three golds to their swimming medal tally at the Asean Schools Games on Wednesday (July 19), the final day of competition.

In the boys' 50m backstroke final, Mikkel Lee posted a time of 27.75 seconds to finish ahead of Thailand's Sridilok Passakorn (27.77sec) and Vietnam's Jeremie Luong (28.14 sec) at the Singapore Sports School.

That was followed by a 23.73sec victory in the 50m freestyle. Thailand's Martin Robert (23.96sec) was second while Martin's compatriot, Nantapang Natthapat (24.49sec) was third.

Cherlyn Yeoh took the top spot in the girls' 50m free event with her 26.24sec effort. Thailand's Sathianchokwisan Manita (26.99sec) took silver and Malaysia's Elynn Tan (27.22sec) claimed the bronze.

The hosts also achieved two silvers through Rhys Ng (boys' 200m butterfly), and the girls' team of Chelsea Khoo, Charity Lien, Elizabeth Lee and Cherlyn (4x100m medley relay).

The curtain will fall on the Games on Thursday with the closing ceremony.