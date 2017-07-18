Asean Schools Games: Malaysians win big in rhythmic gymnastics, Singapore claim two medals

SINGAPORE - On the penultimate day of competition for gymnasts at the Asean Schools Games, the Malaysian rhythmic team clinched both gold medals on offer.

The team comprising Tammy Ng, Chong Lok Yi, Rayna Hoh, and Izzah Binti Amzan combined for a score of 133.353 to win the team gold on Tuesday (July 18).

Singapore - represented by Aiko Tan, Cheryl Lee, Leah Chew, and Jordan Aiswarya Prem- was second with a total of 114.954 points.

Thailand, with 109.871 points, clinched bronze.

Izzah and Rayna also ensured a one-two finish for Malaysia in the all-around final, with Singapore's Aiko, 15, preventing a Malaysian podium sweep.

Izzah said: "We feel very happy, but we still can't relax because tomorrow will be another day of competition for us.

"We try to (be confident), but everyone has a very good chance to come out on top, so anything can happen on the competition day.

"For tomorrow, we would try our best to do clean routines."