Asean Schools Games: Gerald and Rui Xuan prevail in all-Singaporean table tennis final

SINGAPORE - After beating opponents from Malaysia and Vietnam in the semi-finals, an all-Singaporean mixed-doubles final was on the cards, with the pair of Gerald Yu and Goi Rui Xuan set to play Dominic Koh and Liu Sijia in the final.

Today (July 17) at Toa Payoh Sports Hall, Gerald and Rui Xuan came from behind to beat their counterparts 3-1 (9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-3) and clinched the gold medal.

Gerald, 16, said: "I'm definitely very happy on winning the gold. Previously in the singles (in other competitions), we (Dominic and him) have met quite a few times, and there have been wins and losses for both of us, the matches we played were tough fights.

"I think it's great to meet familiar faces in the finals, it's a confirmation of our efforts and hard work."