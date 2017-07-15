Asean Schools Games: Lauren Chew wins 1st swimming gold for Singapore in 50m breast

SINGAPORE - Local swimmer Lauren Chew made her Asean Schools Games (ASG) debut in style, winning the Republic's first swimming gold of the Games in the 50m breaststroke race in 34.14sec at the Singapore Sports School on Saturday (July 15).

The 13-year-old finished ahead of Indonesia's Angelica Felicia (34.17sec) and team-mate Kathlyn Laiu (34.30sec).

Said the Raffles Girls' School (RGS) student: "I feel very happy to have helped Singapore with (increasing) the medal count, and I'm lucky to be given the chance to represent Singapore."

Cherlyn Yeo, 15, later delivered Singapore's second swimming gold after powering through the 100m freestyle final in a personal-best 56.99sec.

Cherylyn, also from RGS, pipped runner-up Larasati Adinda of Indonesia to gold by more than a second. The latter clocked 58.77sec, while Singaporean Chan Zi Yi was third in 58.85sec.

The ASG concludes on July 20.