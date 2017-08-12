As rumours run wild, Makwala uses Internet to get 2nd chance

The athletics World Championships still running in London will have one guaranteed legacy: the bizarre story of Isaac Makwala.

Never have we seen - or wish to see again - the extraordinary saga on a wet Wednesday in an Olympic arena where a solitary runner competed against no one, nothing but the stopwatch in order to put himself back into a race from which he had been medically excluded.

It tugged on the heartstrings. It went viral around the world.

It set a precedent whereby an athlete who missed the qualifying heats was reinstated after a public outcry.

From heartbroken to global acclamation in the space of 20.20 seconds, the time it took Makwala to splash his way down the 200m of the deserted red rubber track.

Two hours after that, he ran again, this time with competition.

He qualified for Thursday's final. The outcome was no fairy tale.



Botswana sprinter Isaac Makwala prepares to run his solo time trial after being reinstated for the 200m. PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY



Makwala, making his third 200m dash in 24 hours, finished sixth, in 20.44sec, his worst time at these World Championships.

So he is not, yet, the second runner from Botswana to win a world medal after Amantle Montsho.

The strangest week in athletics history does have a whiff around it. Makwala used, as he was entitled to do, the power of the Internet to get himself reinstated to race.

But few of us will forget him. On his Facebook page on Thursday evening, Isaac "Badman" Makwala put out the following: "I gave it my all and although my best wasn't good enough, I feel content my faith in the Lord has carried me through to this point. I give thanks first and foremost to Him.

"Thanks to the government and entire nation of Botswana, supporters all over the world, my family and special woman in my life, team-mates, coach JD, NIKE, GLOBAL SPORT, BNOC, BNSC, and BAA for the support you have all given me this week... I humbly appreciate, may you all be blessed."

Mixing faith, sponsors, global networks and support groups crosses many boundaries in the time it takes to tap the words on a screen.

"Team Badman" used it profusely through the week. Makwala was "quarantined", confined to his bedroom at the Tower Hotel after International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) doctors considered him to be suffering from the gastroenteritis bug, Norovirus. He was not alone. At least 30 other competitors from Germany, Ireland, Canada and Puerto Rico were confined to their rooms for the same reason.

"We are in a medical crisis," said the German team doctor, Andrew Lichtenthal. "I thought I would come to London and it would be nice, but I haven't seen one competition because of managing this crisis. We need hygienic rules.

"If you see a German athlete he won't shake your hand. We are not allowed to. We don't cuddle. We give fist bumps."

He made a lighthearted response to what Public Health England determined in laboratory testing is an extremely infectious disease.

There was another disease around. Whispers grew into reports and broadcasts insinuating that the IAAF - athletics' world-governing body - was somehow victimising Makwala because, the rumour claimed, everyone wanted South Africa's poster boy, Wayde van Niekerk, to win the rare 200m and 400m double.

He didn't. Van Niekerk won the 400m, but was pipped to the 200m line by Ramil Guliyev. Thereby hangs another strange element to this convoluted tale.

Guliyev is Azerbaijani by birth but runs for Turkey, he says for the better facilities there as compared to his homeland.

Few of us can make much of this since Mo Farah is a British hero out of Somalia and many countries from America to Qatar pin their vest and their citizenship on athletes capable of winning them medals.

To me, it's a tawdry business, but an old one. Protesting is like trying to turn back the tide of the River Thames that runs by the stadium and the Tower Hotel.

Guliyev was jubilant in the stadium. He said it did not feel real, and some observers are holding their breath because Turkish athletics is tainted following the fact that four of its nine finalists at the 2012 London Olympics served doping bans.

Van Niekerk was reduced to tears, not because he lost a race but he was hurt by suggestions during the week that there was a conspiracy to help him win.

Worse, the conspiracy theory was given legs by none other than Michael Johnson, the American who achieved that double at the 1995 World Championships in Gothenburg and 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

"The elephant in the room is that Wayde van Niekerk is an IAAF favourite, a fan favourite, he's a favourite of everyone," Johnson said on BBC.

"He's the world record-holder, champion, the Olympic champion.

"And now the only person that was his challenger - Isaac Makwala, who was going to double as well - who has fastest time in the world this year, 19.74 for 200m and the second-fastest time in the world this year for 400m...

"And now he has been pulled out of both these races. Conspiracy theories are going round."

It was during a BBC interview that van Niekerk cried. He said he respects Makwala, but the suggestion that there was something fishy involving the IAAF showed him no respect at all.

The strangest week in athletics history does have a whiff around it. Makwala used, as he was entitled to do, the power of the Internet to get himself reinstated to race.

His plea was signed off with the words "I shall rise again. Badman Lives".

The IAAF found a way to let him back into the 200m. So, bully for modern communications?

Yes and no. Makwala also complained about a "fake Twitter account" using his name.

He posted that he has no Twitter account, "therefore the so-called 'Isake Makwala' account posing as me is not in any way connected to me nor my admins".

Twitter is good for the President of the United States. But it is not for the most famous runner in Botswana history.