Anti-doping association calls for total Russian ban

LONDON • The association of National Anti-Doping Organisations (Nados) has called for a blanket ban on Russia from all international sport until the country can demonstrate it has installed and embraced a credible anti-doping system.

Leaders from 19 Nados held a special summit in Dublin to discuss the fallout from the second part of Richard McLaren's report for the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), which last month exposed the huge scale of state-sponsored, systematic doping and cover-ups in Russia.

Following Tuesday's meeting, the organisation issued a statement listing a series of desired reforms. These included the exclusion of Russian sports organisations from international competition, with a uniform process for athletes to compete as neutrals, until there is substantive progress in reform efforts; the removal of all major international competitions from the country; and a moratorium on the awarding of new competitions to Russia.

More than 100 Russian athletes were barred from competing at last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics after the International Olympic Committee set criteria for Russian athletes to meet, including a clean doping past and sufficient testing at international events.

Russia's athletics ban has continued into this year and may include the August world championships.

Russia has already been stripped of the right to host the bobsleigh world championships in Sochi in March and a speed skating event scheduled for Chelyabinsk in the same month by the governing bodies of the respective sports.

"The second part of the McLaren report included an appalling set of evidence exposing a systematic problem (in Russia) that hasn't been fully addressed," Nados CEO Joseph de Pencier said. "There needs to be a sweeping package of reform and until we have some centralised anti-doping back in Russia, we can't be confident."

