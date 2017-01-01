Amanda Nunes trolls Ronda Rousey after UFC 207

(WASHINGTON POST) Amanda Nunes earned the nickname "Lioness" for a reason. After playing second fiddle to Ronda Rousey in the run up to UFC 207 on Friday, she cemented her place at the top of the division when she punched out Rousey in just 48 seconds.

While many might find that to be satisfaction enough, the 28-year-old Brazilian continued to roar after the fight by teeing off on the former champion on social media.

Nunes posted a doctored picture of her pushing a baby in a stroller without comment to both her Twitter and Instagram accounts just about an hour after beating Rousey.

Nunes' social media trolling followed a harsh post-fight interview in which she instructed fight fans to "forget about Ronda Rousey."

"I'm the best on the planet," Nunes said of herself.

"She's going to go do movies. Forget about her. She has a lot of money already."

It's unclear why Nunes is being so harsh on her opponent, but one reason might have to do with the way UFC promoted the event.

Nunes' name was pushed to the background in favour of Rousey's, despite the fact that Rousey refused to participate in required media events leading up to the event.

"I feel like UFC want to make it easy for her, so she doesn't feel like she's not the champion anymore," Nunes told reporters (via USA Today) last week.

"They want to do this to make her feel strong or something. They try to promote her so she can see that - 'Ronda, Ronda, Ronda.'... They want to make things more soft for her."

Nunes, it appears, wants to make things hard.